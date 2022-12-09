Japanese Film Director Yoshishige Yoshida Dies at 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese film director Yoshishige Yoshida, who was known for his avant-garde style, died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. He was 89.

A native of the central Japan city of Fukui, Yoshida directed his first film, "Rokudenashi" (Good-for-Nothing), in 1960 after entering movie studio Shochiku Co. <9601>.

Yoshida then directed "Akitsu Onsen" (Akitsu Springs), which depicts a love story during and after World War II. He attracted attention as a standard-bearer of a new film movement in Japan along with fellow Shochiku directors Nagisa Oshima and Masahiro Shinoda.

After leaving Shochiku in 1966, Yoshida took up social, political and sex issues in his films such as "Eros + Massacre" in 1970 and "Kaigenrei" (Coup d'Etat) in 1973.

Yoshida's other films include "Arashi ga Oka" (Wuthering Heights) in 1988, inspired by the namesake novel by Emily Bronte, and "Kagami no Onnatachi" (Women in the Mirror) in 2002, which features the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, western Japan, both of which were shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

