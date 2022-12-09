People Mourn Victims of Pearl Harbor Attack 81 Years Ago

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Some 70 people gathered at a U.S. military base in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday to mourn the victims of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago.

The December 1941 attack triggered the Pacific War between Japan and the United States as part of World War II.

At the ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Japanese Consul-General in Honolulu Yutaka Aoki said he hopes that the world will remember Pearl Harbor not only as the place where a fierce war began, but also as a powerful symbol of the reconciliation and friendship born afterwards.

In the attack, more than 2,400 U.S. military personnel and civilians as well as 65 members of the now-defunct Japanese Imperial Army were killed.

The ceremony was co-hosted by the Japanese Consulate-General in Honolulu and the U.S. Navy Region Hawaii. It was first held in 2016, when then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then U.S. President Barack Obama visited Pearl Harbor to mourn the victims of the attack.

