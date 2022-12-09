Japan Govt to Question Unification Church Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Cultural Affairs Agency plans to exercise again the right to demand reports from and ask questions to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church under the religious corporation law, informed sources said Friday.

The agency plans to consult an advisory panel, the Religious Juridical Persons Council, as early as Wednesday to seek advice including on questions to be asked to the religious group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the sources said.

The questioning is part of an investigation to judge whether to ask a court to issue a dissolution order for the group.

On Nov. 22, culture minister Keiko Nagaoka exercised the right to question a religious group for the first time, demanding that the Unification Church submit documents including on its organizational management, income and expenditures, assets and account books.

On Thursday, the Unification Church said it had sent about 10 boxes of documents to the agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]