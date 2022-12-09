Japan Logs 127,292 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 127,292 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of around 17,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 15 from the previous day to 378, while 229 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on the day.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases totaled 13,556, up by some 2,300 from a week earlier. New fatalities came to 24, and there were 15 patients with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria, down by two from the previous day.

