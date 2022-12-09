Final Fantasy XVI to Be Released in June 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Square Enix Co. said Friday that it will launch globally the newest addition to its mega-hit game series Final Fantasy on June 22, 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI, which will be sold for the Play Station 5 home game console, will be the first Final Fantasy game in seven years since the rollout of Final Fantasy XV in 2016.

The company has started accepting preorders at its official online store and other outlets. The standard edition of the new game is priced at 9,900 yen.

Since the release of the first Final Fantasy title in 1987, the series has racked up total global sales of over 173 million copies.

