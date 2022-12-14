INTERVIEW: Approving Executions One of Most Important Duties for Justice Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Ken Saito has said that approving executions is "one of the most important responsibilities" of a person in the position.

"I will deal with this carefully and strictly in accordance with the law," he said in a recent interview with media organizations including Jiji Press.

Saito assumed the post in November in place of Yasuhiro Hanashi, who was effectively dismissed as justice minister for his remark that the position of justice minister is an unspectacular one in which the holder makes headlines only when approving executions.

Asked how he plans to tackle issues regarding the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, Saito noted that the Justice Ministry has earmarked roughly 2 billion yen to strengthen the Japan Legal Support Center, which was launched by the government in 2006, under the state's second supplementary budget for fiscal 2022.

"We will utilize the funds to the full extent to build networks with related organizations, among other things, and work toward a comprehensive resolution (of issues related to the Unification Church)," he said.

