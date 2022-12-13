Year-End Parties Changing amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's culture of holding year-end parties is gradually changing as the country approaches the third turn of the year since the novel coronavirus started to spread.

While there are worries about an eighth wave of novel coronavirus infections, people are increasingly meeting in small groups for drinking or dining.

Meanwhile, a private-sector survey found that 70 pct of respondents consider year-end parties unnecessary. An expert said that year-end parties are becoming "private events" rather than official ones.

On one night in early December, pairs of customers seated across tables divided by clear films to prevent infections were among guests at Yamashina, a "yakitori" chicken skewer restaurant in Tokyo's Shinbashi district.

"Year-end parties have decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic although there are more events with fewer people," said a company worker in his 50s who was visiting the yakitori restaurant with a friend. "My company tells me to dine at stores with thorough infection measures."

