Japan Diet Enacts New Legislation to Aid Donation Victims

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted a bill to create a new law to rescue people exploited by religious groups, such as the Unification Church, and other organizations, on Saturday, the final day of the extraordinary session that started in early October.

It was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner Komeito, and opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People. The Japanese Communist Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi opposed the bill.

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, passed the bill on Thursday. The new law will regulate soliciting donations with the use of malicious practices by religious and other organizations. Violators will face criminal punishment.

The Upper House also approved a bill to revise the consumer contract law to extend the period during which consumers are allowed to revoke contracts concluded through so-called spiritual methods, and a bill to amend the national consumer affairs center law.

It is rare for parliamentary deliberations to take place on a Saturday. According to the secretariats of both Diet chambers, Saturday deliberations have only been held on a few occasions, including when the Upper House passed legislation on political reform in January 1994.

