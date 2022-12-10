Hagiuda, Tsai Agree to Work Together for Taiwan Strait Stability

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday agreed to work together to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, where China has been increasing its military pressure.

In a meeting at the president's office in Taipei, Hagiuda and Tsai also agreed to share with the international community the view that there should be no attempts to change the status quo by force.

Tsai told Hagiuda that she hopes to deepen Taiwan's cooperative relationship with Japan in areas including security. In this regard, Hagiuda, chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, told reporters that they agreed to do what they can.

Referring to the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had close ties with Taiwan, Tsai said she believes that Abe's commitment to the friendship between Japan and Taiwan will surely be carried on under Hagiuda.

Hagiuda expressed his gratitude for condolences from Taiwan over Abe's death. The former Japanese leader was gunned down in July when he was delivering an election campaign speech.

