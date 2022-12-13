Japanese Egg Prices Soaring on Feed Costs, Bird Flu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Wholesale prices of eggs in Japan, long known for their price stability, are soaring due to surging costs for chicken feed and outbreaks of avian influenza.

"A rapid spread of bird flu is affecting egg prices," just as egg demand is recovering after a drop caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, an industry official said.

Wholesale prices stood at 275 yen per kilogram as of Friday, rising 31 pct from the average in December last year to hit a nine-year high, according to egg seller JA.Z-Tamago Co., a unit of the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh.

Egg prices tend to drop in summer when demand decreases, while rising toward year-end on Christmas-related and other seasonal demand.

This year, a recovery in demand for use at restaurants after the pandemic-induced slump coincided with a drop in egg production stemming from a surge in feed costs.

