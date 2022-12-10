Japan Logs 136,249 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 136,249 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, up by about 26,000 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms stood at 378, unchanged from Friday, while 158 deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.

In Tokyo, 14,558 new infection cases were reported, up by about 1,200 from a week before. New fatalities totaled 17 in the Japanese capital.

By prefecture, Tokyo reported the largest number of new cases, followed by 9,067 in Kanagawa, 8,523 in Aichi, 7,864 in Saitama and 7,247 in Osaka.

