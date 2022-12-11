118,513 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 118,513 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Japan on Sunday, up by some 30,000 from a week before.

The number of novel coronavirus patients in severe condition stood at 386, up by eight from Saturday, while 132 people with COVID-19 were newly confirmed dead.

By Prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new infection cases on Sunday, at 12,163, up by 1,709 week on week, followed by Kanagawa, south of the Japanese capital, at 7,691, Aichi in central Japan, at 6,879, Osaka in western Japan, at 6,663, and Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 6,505.

In Tokyo, 18 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients. The number of patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo's standards stood at 15, unchanged from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]