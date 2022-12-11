12,163 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 12,163 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, up by 1,709 from a week ago.

Eighteen new deaths were found among people with the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo's standards stood at 15, unchanged from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press