12,163 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 12,163 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, up by 1,709 from a week ago.

Eighteen new deaths were found among people with the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo's standards stood at 15, unchanged from Saturday.

