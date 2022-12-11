Nobuo Kishi Not to Run in Next Japan Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Pref., Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Nobuo Kishi, special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, showed on Sunday his intention of not running in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Kishi, 63, revealed this at a meeting held by a group of his supporters in the city of Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, according to a senior official of the group who attended the gathering.

The official also quoted Kishi as saying that he hopes to pick his eldest son, Nobuchiyo, as a candidate to succeed him as a Lower House member from his constituency in the prefecture.

"It's just a matter inside the supporter group, so I have nothing special to say outside of the group," Kishi, former defense minister, told reporters himself after the meeting.

But he added that "I have to consider" looking for a next-generation candidate because he is over 60, while noting that he plans to fully work in his current post until the end of the term.

