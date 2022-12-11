Japan GSDF Chief Meets with U.S., Philippine Army Officers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Top-level officers of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the armies of the United States and the Philippines agreed on Sunday to promote defense cooperation such as holding talks on a regular basis.

The meeting among Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff of the GSDF, Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, and Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, commanding general of the Philippine Army, took place at the GSDF's Camp Asaka in eastern Japan.

This was the first meeting among top-level officers of the GSDF and the U.S. and Philippine armies. The meeting, also joined by commanders of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific and the Philippine Marine Corps, was apparently intended to keep a check on China, which has been increasing maritime activities.

Participants agreed to hold a three-way meeting every year and confirmed that bilateral exercises will be joined by officials from the remaining country as observers.

At a joint press conference after Sunday's meeting, Yoshida said that the enhancement of relations among the three countries will greatly help prevent attempts to change the status quo by force and protect the international order based on law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]