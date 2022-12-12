Japan Logs 847,371 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 847,371 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up by 105,573 from the preceding week.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 26,092,832 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new cases, at 90,216, followed by Kanagawa, at 54,166, Aichi, at 52,622, Saitama, at 47,741, Osaka, at 46,032, and Hokkaido, at 41,027.

The country's cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 1,372 from a week before to 51,868.

