Japanese Actor Gajiro Sato Dies at 78

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Gajiro Sato, best known for his role in popular movie series "Otoko wa Tsurai yo," has died at his home in Tokyo, police sources said Monday. He was 78.

Sato, whose real name was Tadakazu Sato, appeared in the Otoko wa Tsurai yo series from its first film released in 1969. He played Genkichi, a sworn younger brother of Torajiro Kuruma, the main character of the series that was performed by Kiyoshi Atsumi.

Sato also appeared in many television dramas and stage productions.

He was found in the bathtub at his home in Setagaya Ward and confirmed dead on Saturday, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department. He was living alone, according to the police.

