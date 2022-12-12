Japan Mulling Use of Corporate, Tobacco Taxes for Defense Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government and ruling coalition officials are considering using revenues from corporate and tobacco taxes, as well as from income taxes collected to finance the reconstruction of areas hit hard by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, to increase defense spending, sources familiar with the mater said Monday.

Officials plan to raise taxes in stages, starting in fiscal 2024, to secure over 1 trillion yen in additional tax revenue per year by fiscal 2027 for higher defense spending.

A plan under consideration calls for using 700 billion yen from corporate tax revenue, 200 billion yen from tobacco tax revenue and another 200 billion yen, or half of revenue from special income tax collected for reconstruction purposes.

The funding plan is expected to be included in a fiscal 2023 tax system reform plan that the ruling coalition is expected to adopt as early as Thursday, the sources said.

Government and ruling coalition officials are considering several ideas to raise taxes, including increasing the tax on heat-not-burn tobacco products. Some are calling for an increase in tax burden among the wealthy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]