Japan Beer Sales Down 8 Pct in Nov.
Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Beer and quasi-beer sales fell 8 pct from a year before in Japan in November, still reeling from October price hikes, estimates from Kirin Brewery Co. and others showed Monday.
Asahi Breweries Ltd. reported a 7 pct drop in the value of its sales, while Kirin logged an 8 pct fall in volume and Sapporo Breweries Ltd. a 7 pct decline.
Brewers incurred marked drops in sales of canned products, mainly for household consumption.
Suntory Spirits Ltd. limited its sales decline to 2 pct as revamped products fared well.
The industry-wide sales slump after the last-minute demand spike that preceded the price hikes mostly ran its course in November, a Suntory official said.
