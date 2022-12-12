Japan Beer Sales Down 8 Pct in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Beer and quasi-beer sales fell 8 pct from a year before in Japan in November, still reeling from October price hikes, estimates from Kirin Brewery Co. and others showed Monday.

Asahi Breweries Ltd. reported a 7 pct drop in the value of its sales, while Kirin logged an 8 pct fall in volume and Sapporo Breweries Ltd. a 7 pct decline.

Brewers incurred marked drops in sales of canned products, mainly for household consumption.

Suntory Spirits Ltd. limited its sales decline to 2 pct as revamped products fared well.

The industry-wide sales slump after the last-minute demand spike that preceded the price hikes mostly ran its course in November, a Suntory official said.

