INTERVIEW: Japan's Asahi Targets N. America as Largest Beer Market

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502> aims to make a full-scale entry into the North American market through cooperation with local partners, including merger and acquisition deals, its president, Atsushi Katsuki, has said.

"The missing piece of the Asahi group is North America," Katsuki said in a recent interview, suggesting that the company will aim to expand sales of its flagship Super Dry beer in the market.

The company's overseas operations are now mostly focused on Europe and Oceania, where it has acquired major firms.

The company exports Super Dry and other products to North America for sale through local supermarkets and Japanese restaurants. Its sales in North America, however, are smaller than those in other markets.

Positioning North America as the best and largest market for beer and consumer goods, "we will form broad territories" to sell Super Dry on a large scale, he said.

