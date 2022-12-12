60,957 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 60,957 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up some 14,000 from a week before.

The number of novel coronavirus patients in severe condition stood at 409, up 23 from Sunday, while 209 people with COVID-19 were newly confirmed dead.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest daily number of new infections at 7,044, up about 1,600 week on week, followed by Kanagawa, south of the Japanese capital, at 4,686, Osaka in western Japan at 3,355 and Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 3,171.

In Tokyo, 12 new fatal cases were confirmed. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's standards stood at 19, up by four from Sunday.

Also on Monday, a subgroup of a health ministry panel decided to provide relief benefits for five people who died just after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots, bringing to 15 the total number of fatal cases covered by the state relief program for those who received damage from COVID-19 vaccines.

