Keizai Doyukai Picks Suntory's Niinami as Chm.

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, decided on Monday to appoint Suntory Holdings Ltd. President Takeshi Niinami as its next chairman.

Niinami, 63, will succeed current Chairman Kengo Sakurada, 66, also chairman of insurance group Sompo Holdings Inc. <8630>.

Niinami will take office at an ordinary general meeting of Keizai Doyukai in April 2023 after the appointment is approved by senior members of the major business lobby as early as this week.

He worked for trading house Mitsubishi Corp. <8058> before becoming president of convenience store chain Lawson Inc. <2651> in 2002 at age 43.

In 2014, he became the first president of Suntory from outside the founding family, as requested by the company.

