G-7 Leaders Vow to Help Ukraine Boost Air Defenses

Berlin, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Group of Seven major countries Monday vowed to help Ukraine strengthen its air defenses so that it can better counter Russian missile attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

"We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defense equipment with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems and capabilities," the G-7 leaders said in a joint statement after a video conference.

But the G-7 leaders stopped short of pledging to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made Patriot missile batteries.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the G-7 leaders will demonstrate their strong commitment to firmly reject any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or nuclear threats when they meet in Hiroshima, western Japan, next year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed his appreciation to each of the G-7 countries for their support in the war against Russia. For Japan, he expressed gratitude for its strong leadership in Asia.

