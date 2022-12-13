U.K. Backs Japan's Bid for Permanent U.N. Security Council Seat

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Britain supports U.N. reform that will give Japan a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Monday.

"We're not standing in the way of reform," Cleverly said in a speech in London setting out his vision for British foreign policy.

Britain "wants to welcome Brazil, India, Japan and Germany as permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, alongside permanent African representation," he said.

The comments by the foreign policy chief of Britain, one of the current five permanent Security Council members, could provide momentum to help Japan, Brazil, India and Germany win permanent membership in the U.N. body.

Cleverly said Britain benefits beyond measure from its rock-solid friendships with the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Australia and many others as it stands against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He added that Britain last week announced a plan to develop a next-generation fighter jet jointly with Japan and Italy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]