U.S. Spoke with Japan, Netherlands on China Chip Curbs: Sullivan

Washington, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The United States has consulted with Japan and the Netherlands in hopes of establishing an international framework to restrict exports of semiconductors to China, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday.

In October, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden introduced tighter restrictions on semiconductor exports to China.

The United States and its partners, including Japan and the Netherlands, which are advanced in producing semiconductor manufacturing equipment, "share our concerns," Sullivan said at a press conference, apparently mindful of China's military-civil fusion policy aimed at enhancing military power using state-of-the-art technologies.

During a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Cambodia in November, Biden talked about restrictions on chip exports to China.

"We have consultations with all of our allies and partners, especially those with a deep interest in the issue of semiconductor technologies," Sullivan said.

