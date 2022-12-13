3 Kids per Class in Japan May Have Developmental Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Three per class of 35 students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan may have developmental problems such as an attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday.

The proportion of regular class students believed to have developmental disabilities came in at 8.8 pct of the total in the survey conducted in January-February, up from 6.5 pct in the previous survey in February-March 2012.

The figure is the share of students judged as having significant difficulties by the ministry based on reports from teachers on sampled students’ learning and behavioral characteristics, not doctors’ diagnosis.

The rise in the proportion of students with developmental disorders came as increased awareness among teachers and parents led to more attention to such difficulties that had been previously overlooked, a ministry advisory panel said.

For high schools, the share of students with possible developmental disabilities stood at 2.2 pct.

