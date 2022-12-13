Apple Spends Over 100 B. Dollars in Japan over 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Apple Inc. said Monday that it spent over 100 billion dollars in its supply chains in Japan over the past five years.

The U.S. technology giant said it has nearly 1,000 suppliers in Japan and supports over one million jobs there.

"Great to be back in Japan!" Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a Twitter post that was accompanied by a photo of himself taken at Kumamoto Castle in southwestern Japan.

The Japanese government is considering strengthening regulations to prevent Apple and other companies from requiring users to get apps exclusively from their own stores. Apple claims that its practice is intended to protect customers.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]