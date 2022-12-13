Japan to Restart Travel Discount Program on Jan. 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency said Tuesday it will restart its nationwide travel discount program on a reduced scale on Jan. 10 after a suspension during the year-end and New Year holidays.

Under the revamped program, aimed at boosting tourism demand battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the maximum amount of discount to be awarded to a tourist per night will be lowered to 7,000 yen from the current 11,000 yen, including shopping coupons that can be used at places including eating establishments.

The prefectures will terminate the program when the budget allocated by the central government to them to operate it is used up.

The agency expects the program will be available at least until the end of next March, on condition that there will no COVID-19-linked restrictions on people's movements.

The discount rate for travel will be reduced to 20 pct from 40 pct while the ceiling on the discount amount will be lowered to 5,000 yen from 8,000 yen a night per tourist for tour packages that include public transportation services and to 3,000 yen from 5,000 yen for hotel stays only and single-day trips.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]