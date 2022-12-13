Man Dies during Police Custody in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--A man has died in a police cell in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, during a possibly problematic custody, police sources said Tuesday.

Officers of the prefecture's Okazaki Police Station are suspected of assaulting the 43-year-old unemployed man, who was detained for 140 hours in a soundproof observation cell at the station's detention facility, handcuffed and bound with rope for over 100 hours, the sources said.

The police arrested the man in late November on suspicion of obstructing official duties and took him into custody in the police station. He was put into the cell after he acted violently, shouting and removing his clothes, according to the sources.

Although he had a pre-existing condition of diabetes, the police station did not allow him to see a doctor. He may not have been given any diabetes medicine.

It has been confirmed that some officers used their feet to turn over the man, who was lying naked on the floor of the cell, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]