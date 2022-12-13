Japan Reports Nearly 180,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 179,409 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up some 39,000 from a week before.

There were 283 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 431, up 22 from Monday.

Iwate, Fukushima and Gunma prefectures logged record daily infection numbers at 2,515, 3,705 and 3,576, respectively.

Tokyo reported 19,800 new infections, up 4,299 from a week before, and 14 new fatalities. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s standards stood at 22, up three from Monday.

