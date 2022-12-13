Japanese Director Miyazaki to Release New Film in July 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's new animated film "Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka" (How Do You Live?) will be released on July 14 next year, film distributor Toho Co. <9602> said Tuesday.

The film is an original story by Miyazaki, 81, inspired by the book of the same name by Genzaburo Yoshino. It is the first time in 10 years for the acclaimed director to release a film.

Miyazaki's previous work, "Kaze Tachinu" (The Wind Rises), was made in 2013 and nominated at the Venice International Film Festival and the U.S. Academy Awards.

He had announced his retirement from making feature-length animations after the film but revoked the announcement in 2017.

"I have a feeling that it will be a youthful fantasy piece," Minami Ichikawa, senior managing executive officer at Toho, told a press conference Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]