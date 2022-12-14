Skymark Makes Stock Market Comeback after 8 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Skymark Airlines <9204> made a comeback to the Japanese stock market on Wednesday, nearly eight years after it was delisted in March 2015.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Growth section on the day, the company started at 1,272 yen and finished at 1,277 yen, higher than its initial public offering price of 1,170 yen.

Skymark, which operates on 23 domestic routes to and from 12 airports, aims to return to a growth path amid a recovery in air passenger demand from the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our aim will not change," President Hayao Hora told a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, emphasizing that the company will aim to grow by refining its unique business model of high quality at low price.

The company will use funds raised through the IPO to upgrade its fleet to more fuel-efficient models with more seats, in order to meet demand mainly for flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]