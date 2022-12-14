Tokyo Comes 3rd for 7th Year in Global City Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo ranked third among major world cities for comprehensive power to attract people, capital and enterprises for the seventh straight year in 2022, a Japanese think tank report showed Wednesday.

The Japanese capital, however, only narrowly eclipsed Paris in fourth place in the 2022 Global Power City Index rankings of the world's 48 major cities, drawn up by the Mori Memorial Foundation's Institute for Urban Strategies.

Tokyo received lower scores in some indicators due to the low number of inbound tourists caused by Japan's COVID-19 border control measures and a delay in the resumption of flights.

The order of the rankings was unchanged from the previous year for the first to the sixth places, with London coming first and New York at the second spot. Singapore came fifth and Amsterdam ranked sixth.

The resumption of socioeconomic activities was the main factor that changed scores in the latest rankings, for which data taken in 2021 and 2022 were used.

