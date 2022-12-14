Japan Govt Questions Unification Church Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese culture minister Keiko Nagaoka on Wednesday exercised the government’s right to demand reports from and put questions to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church for the second time.

Nagaoka sent documents demanding the report under the religious corporation law, with a deadline of Jan. 6 next year.

The Cultural Affairs Agency is analyzing the documents already submitted by the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, in response to the first demand.

The investigation to judge whether to ask a court to issue a dissolution order to the Unification Church is seen continuing into next year.

According to the agency, the latest questioning seeks a “more targeted report,” based on past litigation materials provided by the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales, which is working to support victims of the religious group.

