Japan Logs 190,383 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 190,383 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up about 41,700 from a week before.

There were 265 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 448, up 17 from Tuesday.

Shimane Prefecture logged its record number of daily infections at 1,365.

Tokyo reported 18,812 new infections, up some 3,900 from a week before, and 23 new fatal cases. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's standards stood at 23, up by one from Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]