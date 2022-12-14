Japan Foreign Chief Hayashi Planning to Visit China by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is planning to visit China and have talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, by the end of this year at the earliest, it was learned Wednesday.

It will be the first trip to China by a Japanese foreign minister since December 2019, before Hayashi was appointed to the position.

The move comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral summit last month, agreeing that the two countries would keep in close contact, including at the summit level, and that they would coordinate for Hayashi's visit to China.

Hayashi is expected to confirm with Wang the continuation of dialogue toward a "constructive and stable" Japan-China relationship, while discussing the situation around Taiwan and Beijing's maritime expansion in the East China Sea.

Japan is on higher alert as Chinese coast guard ships are repeatedly intruding into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China, and after a ballistic missile launched during a large-scale Chinese military drill landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone in August.

