Wife of Frenchman Sues Publishers over "Parental Kidnapping"

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman sued publishers Wednesday for allegedly spreading wrong information about what her French husband claims as her "parental kidnapping" of their children after their relationship broke down.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, the woman claims that she has been defamed by the spread of the information, seeking damages and demanding that related articles be retracted.

The targets of the lawsuit are publishers President Inc. and Asukashinsha as well as Tokyo-based group Children's Rights Watch Japan.

"I thought it inappropriate to speak out while our (divorce) proceedings were going on, but my husband's story was disseminated worldwide without being backed up by evidence," the woman told a press conference.

She called for "correct media reporting" and criticized Vincent Fichot, the French husband who lives in Japan, for a series of actions engaging the media that caused the names of their children to be disclosed.

