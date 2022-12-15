Sumitomo Mitsui Banking to Name Fukutome as New CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. plans to name Senior Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Fukutome as its new president and CEO, informed sources said Wednesday.

Fukutome, 59, will replace Makoto Takashima, 64, who is expected to become chairman of the banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316>, the sources said.

The appointments are expected to take effect on April 1 next year, the sources said.

Well versed in overseas operations, Fukutome currently serves as co-head of the Japanese bank's Global Business Unit in charge of overseas banking operations including those in the United States.

In 1985, Fukutome joined Mitsui Bank, a predecessor of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, becoming an executive officer at Sumitomo Mitsui in 2014 and assuming the current post in April last year.

