Record 1.37 M. Chickens to Be Culled at Flu-Hit Aomori Farm

Aomori, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Aomori, northeastern Japan, will cull some 1.37 million chickens raised at a poultry farm in Misawa, where an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed, local officials said Thursday.

The number of chickens to be slaughtered due to a bird flu outbreak in Japan will be the largest, according to the agriculture ministry. It is expected to take about a month to cull all of the chickens.

The outbreak hit the largest farm for egg-laying hens in Aomori that breeds about 21 pct of some 6,497,000 such chickens raised in the prefecture as of February this year.

Genetic testing confirmed the outbreak after 11 of 13 chickens tested positive for bird flu in simple tests. This is the second bird flu outbreak in Aomori this season.

