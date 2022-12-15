Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Names Fukutome as New CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. said Thursday that it will promote Senior Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Fukutome to president and CEO.

Fukutome, 59, will replace Makoto Takashima, 64, who will become chairman of the core unit of megabank group Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316>.

The appointments will take effect April 1 next year.

Fukutome is well versed in overseas operations and has a close relationship with major domestic corporate clients.

He joined Mitsui Bank, a predecessor of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, in 1985. At Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, he became executive officer in 2014 and assumed the current post this month.

