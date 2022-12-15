Kishida Cabinet Approval Edges Up to 29.2 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rose 1.5 percentage points to 29.2 pct in December from the previous month, still in a so-called danger zone below 30 pct, a Jiji Press public opinion survey showed.

The Kishida cabinet's disapproval rating fell 1.0 point to 42.5 pct, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday. That marked the fourth straight month in which disapproval exceeded approval.

The approval rating was nearly flat in November after months of decline since August. December's rise apparently reflected Saturday's enactment of a new law to protect people from high-pressure fundraising practices by religious and other groups.

Asked about the new law, 59.4 pct of respondents said that they think that stricter regulations are needed, 20.4 pct said that it is appropriate, 4.0 pct said that it should have lesser regulations, and 1.7 pct said there is no need for regulations.

The survey showed 42.6 pct of respondents said they support the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 2.5 points from the previous month, while 29.5 pct said they are not in support, down 4.0 points.

