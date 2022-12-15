30 Pct Want Kishida to Serve as PM until Sept. 2024: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday that 30.9 pct of respondents, or the largest group, want Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to remain in office until September 2024, when his term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires.

The survey for December, conducted for four days through Monday, also found that 23.9 pct want Kishida to resign as soon as possible, while 17.2 pct had no opinion or found no options in the questionnaire that matched their preferences.

According to the survey, 14.3 pct want Kishida to stay in office until next year's Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May and 13.8 pct want him to serve as prime minister as long as possible.

Asked whether the Democratic Party for the People should join the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito, only 21.6 pct supported the idea. The proportion of respondents who did not support or oppose the possible participation stood at 45.9 pct, while that of those against it came to 32.5 pct.

The DPFP's possible participation was backed by 36.1 pct of LDP supporters and 34.8 pct of Komeito supporters. Opponents accounted for 26.1 pct of LDP supporters and 32.6 pct of Komeito supporters.

