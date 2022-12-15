5 GSDF Members Sacked for Sexual Abuse of Female Colleague

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Thursday dismissed five members of the Ground Self-Defense Force as punishment for sexually abusing a female colleague.

The five and the victim, Rina Gonoi, 23, belonged to the same unit at the GSDF's Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, at the time.

The ministry also suspended the unit's chief for six months for sloppy handling of the situation and failure to prevent the abuse.

While there had been 14 sexual harassment cases that led to disciplinary dismissals by the ministry, it was unusual for the ministry to punish such a large number of SDF members for a single case.

Gonoi said on Twitter the same day, "Regardless of the severity of the punishment, I hope they will take responsibility with good faith."

