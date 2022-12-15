Japan to Ease COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry has drawn up a draft revision to ease state guidelines on how to transport the bodies of dead people who had COVID-19 and conduct their funerals, sources said Thursday.

Under the revised guidelines, the use of body bags would no longer be recommended. It would also be possible to hold wakes and funerals for such people in ordinary ways.

The ministry is discussing the proposed revision with funeral industry and other related people.

The current guidelines were established in July 2020 to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection from dead people to their families, medical staff and workers of funeral and related service providers.

The guidelines recommend full precautions against infection by contact and the use of bags to cover the bodies of dead people who had COVID-19.

