Japan Reports Nearly 170,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 167,979 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up about 35,000 from a week before.

Across the country, 253 new fatalities, including 29 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and 21 in Tokyo, were confirmed.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients in the country totaled 461, up 13 from Wednesday.

In Tokyo, 17,687 new infections were recorded, up some 3,600 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's standards came to 30, up seven from Wednesday.

