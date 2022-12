Newsfrom Japan

Sh

Shrine maidens at Yushima Tenmangū, a Shintō shrine in Bunkyō, Tokyo, prepare for 2023, the Year of the Rabbit. New Year shrine visitors buy an ema votive tablet decorated with a rabbit, the animal of the year according to the traditional 12-year zodiac, and inscribe their wishes for the coming year on it.

(Copyright © Jiji Press Ltd., All Rights Reserved.)