Japan to Boost Coast Guard Budget for Senkaku Security

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The government decided Friday to increase the fiscal 2027 budget for the Japan Coast Guard by some 100 billion yen, or about 40 pct, to 320 billion yen in stages from the fiscal 2022 initial budget level of 223.1 billion yen.

The plan is part of a policy to strengthen Japan's maritime security, which was adopted at the day's meeting of related cabinet ministers at a time when Chinese government ships are frequently found sailing around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by China.

Specifically, the Japanese government will drastically expand the fleet of JCG patrol vessels as the Chinese coast guard is introducing larger ships and arming them.

The policy stipulates that guidelines on procedures for placing the JCG under the command of the defense minister will be compiled in preparation for the possibility of Japan coming under attack from other countries.

It also calls on the JCG to promote joint exercises with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, deepen cooperation with foreign maritime security organizations and strengthen its surveillance capabilities through the use of large unmanned aircraft.

