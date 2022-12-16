Japan Aims to Balance Population Flows to, from Tokyo by FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to balance population inflows to and outflows from the Tokyo metropolitan area by fiscal 2027 as part of its efforts to revitalize regional economies, it was learned Friday.

The target was included in a draft of the government's first comprehensive strategy for the realization of the Digital Garden City Nation initiative, promoted by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government, which presented the draft at a meeting to discuss ways to realize the initiative, aims to resolve the concentration of populations in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa by implementing measures such as encouraging people to move to regional areas without changing their jobs.

"I ask all in the government to work as one toward the realization of the initiative in line with the comprehensive strategy," Kishida said at the meeting.

The strategy for the Digital Garden City Nation initiative, which is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Dec. 23 at the earliest, covers five years from fiscal 2023. Positioning digital technology as a key to solving social problems in regional areas, the strategy lays out specific measures and numerical targets and will succeed the existing comprehensive strategy for regional revitalization.

