TSE Pres. Yamaji to Take Helm of JPX

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697>, or JPX, said Friday that Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. President Hiromi Yamaji will become CEO of JPX on April 1, 2023, to succeed Akira Kiyota, who is set to retire.

The top management reshuffle reflects "a change in the management structure in line with expiration of the term of office," according to JPX.

Yamaji, 67, joined JPX in 2013 as director after working for Nomura Securities Co., one of the largest brokerage houses in Japan. He became president of TSE, a unit of JPX, in April 2021. Moriyuki Iwanaga, 61, president of Osaka Exchange Inc., another JPX unit, will succeed Yamaji as TSE president.

Yamaji, who has an experience of working abroad for a long period of time, is set to tackle challenges facing JPX, such as beefing up the international competitiveness of TSE.

At a news conference Friday, Yamaji said, "We will work hard to ensure that our markets are operated in a very transparent and credible way, and play the role of core infrastructure for the capital market."

