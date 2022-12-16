JR Train Reservations Up 16 Pct for Holiday Period

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of train seats reserved for the year-end and New Year holiday period stood at 2.83 million as of Thursday, up 16 pct from a year before, according to data released by six Japan Railways Group companies on Friday.

Demand for train services for travel and homecomings is on a recovery track, although the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to be wiped out, observers said.

For the period between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5, 2.32 million Shinkansen bullet train seats were booked, up 15 pct, and 510,000 seats for other trains, up 19 pct.

Seat reservations are expected to peak Dec. 29-30 for outbound services, including those from Tokyo, and on Jan. 3 for inbound journeys, including those to the capital.

The number of reservations is equivalent to 70 pct of the level during the holiday period around the turn of the year in 2018-2019, before the pandemic battered travel demand.

